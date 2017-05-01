Lucas Hernandez Signs Five-Year Extension With Atletico Madrid

OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid have tied down defender Lucas Hernandez to a new five-year contract.

Lucas has signed fresh terms to keep him at the club until June 2022, adding a further two seasons to his previous contract.

The versatile stopper has spent his whole senior career with Atletico, having previously played for their B team after progressing from the youth ranks.

Atletico announced the deal on Monday, with sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero saying: "This is a source of joy for all the Atleticos, since he is a player with an enormous potential and a spectacular future.

"He has strength and speed, along with an astonishing maturity for one so young.

"Lucas has had to perform in very awkward moments and has always done it at a great level. This is great news for us."

Lucas is a France Under-21 international and his highly rated younger brother Theo – currently on loan at Alaves – is also on the club's books.

He has only made 12 LaLiga appearances this season, but could be in line to start Tuesday's huge Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid due to injuries for Jose Gimenez, Juanfran and Sime Vrsaljko.