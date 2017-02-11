Lucas Digne Admits He Would Not Be At Barcelona If Not For Roma

Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne says he would not be playing for the Spanish giants if it was not for Roma.

Digne moved to the LaLiga titleholders ahead of the 2016-17 LaLiga season, arriving from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old France international, however, spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Serie A outfit Roma, where he helped the Italian capital club finish third last term.

And it is a period in Digne's career for which he will be forever grateful.

"It was a fantastic year [in Roma], because of the love of the fans," Digne - who has amassed 19 appearances in all competitions in his debut season at Camp Nou - said in an exclusive interview with Omnisport.

"The club gave me a lot of confidence and I thank them because without them I would not be here, so it's been amazing."

While Digne and Barcelona vie for Spanish and European honours, Roma have been trying relentlessly to dethrone Juventus.

Juventus have proved to be an immovable force in Serie A, winning five successive Scudettos.

The Turin giants continue to dominate this season, seven points clear of third-placed Roma after 23 games.

Digne, however, believes Luciano Spalletti's men are capable of overhauling Juventus.

"I don't know if it's too hard [to catch up with Juve]. Juve have had a great team for many years, this club is working well in every aspect," Digne continued.

"But Roma have been doing well for three-four years, so they are catching up little by little, last year they did very well. This year they're not too far, so they might be able to do something."