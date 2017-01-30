London Police to Investigate 77 Local Clubs of Sex Abuse Claims

OMNISPORT

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed an investigation into 255 separate allegations of non-recent sexual abuse at football clubs in London.

The allegations are connected with individuals at 77 named clubs or teams. These include five in the Premier League.

There are three clubs from the Championship, and three across League One and League Two.

The remaining teams named are classified as non-league, non-professional or amateur.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ivan Balhatchet of the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command said: "The Met take all allegations seriously, and specialist officers will work through the information passed to them.

"Anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault should contact their local force, or call the NSPCC help line on 0800 023 2642."