Lionel Messi's Evolution Is That Of A Total Footballer Says Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has hailed the evolution of Lionel Messi as a process that has resulted in the "total footballer".

The 29-year-old has scored 28 times in all competitions this season and has provided 14 goals in his last 12 appearances.

Luis Enrique believes the Argentina international's development in recent seasons has seen him become more of a goalscoring playmaker than a central attacker, a flexibility that underlines the unique ability he possesses.

"Messi's footballing evolution is beyond a doubt," he said on Wednesday. "We've seen years of him as a goalscorer and his evolution is that of a total footballer.

"He has the ability of doing anything in attack and defence. He's the prototype of a player capable of playing with one or two touches, without the ball, with that technical quality. He's a unique player."