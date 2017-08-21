On Demand
Lionel Messi Will Sign Barcelona Contract Believes Robert Fernandez

Messi agreed a new deal until 2021 last month, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to officially put pen to paper.

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez assured it is only a matter of time before Lionel Messi signs a new contract with the LaLiga giants.

The news has raised questions over Messi's future at Camp Nou following Neymar's world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain and linked the 30-year-old – who was expected to sign his extension during pre-season – with a switch to Manchester City.

But Fernandez allayed those fears following Barca's season-opening 2-0 win over Real Betis in LaLiga.

"The agreement with Messi is total," Fernandez told beIN SPORTS.

"We are just looking for the right time for the signature."

Messi was in the thick of the action as Barca – who held a minute's silence to honour the victims of Thursday's terrorist attack in the city – kicked-off the LaLiga season with three points thanks to Sergi Roberto and an Alin Tosca own goal.

