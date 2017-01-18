Lionel Messi Vows To Stay At Barcelona...As Long As They Want Him

Lionel Messi insists that he will stay at Barcelona for as long as he is wanted, despite reported interest from the Premier League.

The Argentina star's future remains the subject of debate given the confusion surrounding talks over a new contract at Camp Nou.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu said last week that he is not concerned about the prospect of failing to agree an extension to Messi's deal, which expires at the end of next season, although some reports in Spain have suggested that the 29-year-old is becoming frustrated with a lack of concrete discussions between the club and his representatives.

Such rumours have led to speculation that Messi could be sold at the end of the season, with clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea reportedly monitoring his situation.

However, when asked whether he would consider moving to England's top flight, Messi told Coach magazine: "I have always said that Barcelona has given me everything and I am here for as long as they want me to be."