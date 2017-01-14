Lionel Messi Ticks off Las Palmas to Match Raul's LaLiga Record

OMNISPORT

Lionel Messi added another landmark to his vast array of achievements as his goal in Barcelona's 5-0 battering of Las Palmas saw him match Raul's record of scoring against 35 different opponents in LaLiga.

The Argentina superstar scored one of the easiest goals of his astoundingly prolific career when Las Palmas goalkeeper Javi Varas spilled Rafinha's cross into his path for a simple tap in.

That goal made it 2-0 early in the second half at Camp Nou in a match dominated by Barca, with Luis Suarez's double and goals from Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal completing a comfortable afternoon.

Messi had not previously scored against Las Palmas in LaLiga and in doing so he joins Real Madrid legend Raul atop the list of goals against different top-flight opponents.

Las Palmas were just one of four teams to have never conceded against Messi in LaLiga, but that list now sits at three with Cadiz, Murcia and Xerez - who are all no longer in the top flight - boasting that claim.