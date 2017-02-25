Lionel Messi The Best Of All Time Declares Stevan Jovetic

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is the best player of all time, according to Sevilla attacker Stevan Jovetic.

Jovetic, 27, has made a bright start to life in Spain since joining Jorge Sampaoli's team on loan from Inter in January.

Now playing in LaLiga with the two players considered the world's best in Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, Jovetic weighed into the debate.

"Messi is the best, no-one can better him," the Montenegro international told LaLiga Santander.

"When you see him, he makes everything look easy. He is the best of all time."

Messi is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, although he was beaten to the 2016 prize by Ronaldo – who won it for the fourth time.

The Argentina star has 19 LaLiga goals this season – four more than Ronaldo – but Madrid are top of the table.