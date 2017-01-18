Lionel Messi Says No Trophy Is Less Important Than Another For Barcelona

Lionel Messi says Barcelona are in the hunt for every trophy, and has refused to identify a trophy that is most important.

Barça remain on course for a treble of LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League this season, although they sit two points behind leaders Real Madrid having played a game more.

Messi claims that there is no single competition that Barca will prioritise in the remaining months of the campaign and admits the prospect of failure is spurring him on.

"At Barcelona we want to win everything," he said. " At the start of the season there is an expectation that we can win everything, we try not to prioritise or make one trophy more important than another

"I hate to lose. It does not just affect me for a few hours after the game, but for longer. I cannot stand the feeling to lose. You can use that to make sure you give everything you need to to win."