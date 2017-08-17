Lionel Messi is yet to put pen to paper on his new Barcelona contract but the club's vice-president Jordi Mestre would be "very surprised" if the Argentina superstar did not do so.

Barcelona announced last month Messi had agreed to a new deal to keep him at Camp Nou until 2021.

The club said Messi would sign the contract when he returned for pre-season training but no further announcement has been forthcoming.

Speaking at the introductory media conference for new signing Paulinho on Thursday, Mestre said: "It is all agreed and we are waiting for a date for the signing.

"Everything is in place, with just the signature missing.

"Leo's renewal is something we are totally clear about and we have worked on it for a long time.

"Everything looks very good and I would be very surprised if the signing didn't happen."