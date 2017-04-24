Lionel Messi Is Decisive Even When He's Eating Dinner At Home Declares Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique heaped praise on two-goal hero Lionel Messi after his dramatic stoppage-time Clasico winner against Real Madrid, saying the Barcelona star is "decisive even when he is at home eating dinner".

LaLiga title-holders Barca recorded a stunning 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Madrid thanks to Messi's 92nd-minute winner at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

After Madrid substitute James Rodriguez equalised with five minutes of normal time remaining, Messi - who restored parity for the visitors in the first half - popped up and scored his 500th goal for the Catalans with the last kick of the match to send the Catalans top of the table.

And Luis Enrique could not hide his delight afterwards, hailing five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

"Messi is decisive even when he is at home eating dinner," Luis Enrique told his post-match news conference.

"He is the best player in history and I have seen a lot of football and many videos.

"He has scored 500 goals and it is a great pleasure for all the Barca fans to identify with him as one of them.

"Barca have been an incredible for many years but an important part of their history is owed to Messi."

Barca found themselves on the back foot in the Spanish capital when Casemiro opened the scoring for Madrid in the 28th minute, only for Messi to hit back against the run of play five minutes later.

Madrid controlled the second half but Barca made it count on the scoreboard when Ivan Rakitic fired a thunderous strike into the net 17 minutes from the end.

It got worse for Madrid when captain Sergio Ramos saw red for a two-footed challenge on Messi four minutes later, but the hosts managed to draw level in the 85th minute via James.

500 - Lionel Messi has scored his 500th goal for Barcelona in all competitions. Stellar. pic.twitter.com/Jx3kUl1CQ9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 23, 2017

Barca, though, were not to be denied on enemy territory as Messi brought up his milestone and removed his shirt to hold it up in front of a shellshocked Madrid crowd.

"It explains the height of the season we are in. We needed to fight. There were many chances for both teams and the pace was very high," Luis Enrique continued. "A great Sant Jordi day for all Catalans.

"No one doubts the potential of Madrid, one of the best teams in the world that continues to win titles. They are very powerful.

"We think we won because we wanted to reward and highlight that the behaviour of the fans, our fans, in the 85th minute and for supporting the team when we lost to Juventus."