Lionel Messi Breaks Ronaldo Koeman's Barcelona Free-kick Record

Lionel Messi broke yet another Barcelona record on Saturday, becoming the most prolific free-kick goalscorer in the history of the club - surpassing Ronald Koeman's 26 set-piece strikes.

Barcelona already led 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao through Paco Alcacer when five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi stepped up to take a set-piece from close to the byline on the right of the penalty area.

The Argentine's low shot was on target but Gorka Iraizoz should have kept it out after getting a hand to the effort, the Athletic goalkeeper's failure to do so handing Messi a club record 27th free-kick goal for Barcelona.

Messi had drawn level with Koeman's mark with another free-kick special against Athletic in the Copa Del Rey in January that made it three set-piece goals in three games for the forward, leading the Everton manager to congratulate Messi on social media.
