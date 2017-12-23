OMNISPORT

Lionel Messi loves scoring against Real Madrid.

The Barcelona superstar struck from the penalty spot in the second half of El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, notching his 17th goal against Los Blancos in LaLiga.

The Argentine has now netted more times against Madrid than any other player in the history of Spain's top flight.

GOOOOOOOAL!!!!@TeamMessi makes no mistake from the spot and takes his Bernabeu tally to 1️⃣5️⃣ goals! #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/I1iA9I1p3O — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 23, 2017

This latest individual milestone is partly a consequence of Messi's longevity - he made his Barca debut in October 2004 and continues to excel at the highest level for the Catalan giants.

And his goal from 12 yards out in the Spanish capital was also his 25th in all competitions against Madrid.