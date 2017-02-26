Late Barcelona Defeat Leaves Diego Simeone With Sense of Deja Vu

OMNISPORT

Diego Simeone was left with a sense of deja vu as his Atletico Madrid side slumped to a late loss against Barcelona in LaLiga.

Atletico had seemingly done enough to salvage a point when Diego Godin headed in to cancel out Rafinha's opener, but Barca's character and star quality shone through in the end.

Lionel Messi made himself decisive at the death once again, just like he did last time out against Leganes, and struck what proved to be the winner four minutes from time.

For Atletico and Simeone, the result had an air of inevitability about it with Barca having won by the same scoreline in four of the previous six games prior to Sunday's contest, and the Argentinian was left ruing their continued struggles against the Catalan club.

"Two-one [in Barca's favour] has become the usual score for us against Barca, unfortunately," Simeone said.

"Especially in LaLiga; they have hurt us in the same way other times before now.

"In all games against Barca there is the feeling that we could win, but they have shown their quality in the key areas, and that has been decisive."