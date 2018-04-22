Las Palmas' long-looming relegation was confirmed following a crushing 4-0 defeat at home to Alaves on Sunday.

Despite losing coach Quique Setien to Real Betis and captain Roque Mesa to Swansea City in pre-season, there was an air of optimism around the club at the start of the campaign when they managed to secure the return of Vitolo, on loan from Atletico Madrid.

But the Spain international was injured for most of his six months at the club and had little impact, as Las Palmas struggled.

4 - Las Palmas have failed to score in four La Liga home games in the same season for the first time ever. Relegated. pic.twitter.com/gDIFQmTfNX — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 22, 2018

After slipping into the bottom three in October, they were never to get out of the relegation zone again.

Paco Jemez's arrival as coach in December brought some optimism, but the sale of star player Jonathan Viera in February was arguably the death knell.

Jemez even suggested recently that he should have quit as soon as Viera was allowed to depart.

Las Palmas have not won since the playmaker left for Beijing Guoan and they join Malaga in dropping to the second tier for next season.