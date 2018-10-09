Español
Transfer Tracker
LaLiga

LaLiga's Last-Place Side Huesca Sack Manager Leo Franco

Huesca coach Leo Franco has been sacked after the LaLiga newcomers slumped to five losses in six games following a bright start to the season.

Getty Images

Leo Franco has been sacked by LaLiga's bottom club Huesca after five defeats in their last six matches.

Huesca started their maiden LaLiga campaign with a 2-1 win at fellow minnows Eibar before claiming a 2-2 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

But an 8-2 thrashing at the hands of champions Barcelona led to a collapse in their from, Huesca winning a single point since.

With the club two points adrift of safety going into the international break, Huesca confirmed Franco's sacking on Tuesday.

 

"Huesca appreciates the commitment and great dedication shown during all his positions at the club and having been part of a project that he has helped grow," a club statement said.

Former Argentina goalkeeper Franco, who ended his playing career at the club, was appointed as Huesca's head coach in June, replacing Rubi having previously been director of external relations.

La Liga Huesca
Previous Messi Can Still Win World Cup, Insists Former Arge
Read
Messi Can Still Win World Cup, Insists Former Argentina Boss Sampaoli
Next Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey Accepts Jamaica Cal
Read
Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey Accepts Jamaica Call-Up