LaLiga Schedule on beIN SPORTS & beIN SPORTS en Español

LaLiga is back on beIN SPORTS! Watch all of the games LIVE on beIN SPORTS & beIN SPORTS en Español on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

LaLiga beIN SPORTS Date Event Time (EST) Friday, October 5, 2018 Athletic vs Real Sociedad 5:00 PM DELAY Saturday, October 6, 2018 Alaves vs Real Madrid 12:20 PM LIVE Sunday, October 7, 2018 Atletico de Madrid vs Real Betis 10:05 AM LIVE Sunday, October 7, 2018 Valencia vs Barcelona 2:35 PM LIVE LaLiga beIN SPORTS en Español Date Event Time (EST) Friday, October 5, 2018 Athletic vs Real Sociedad 2:50 PM LIVE Saturday, October 6, 2018 Getafe vs Levante 10:05 AM LIVE Saturday, October 6, 2018 Alaves vs Real Madrid 12:20 PM LIVE Saturday, October 6, 2018 Leganes vs Rayo 2:35 PM LIVE Sunday, October 7, 2018 Atletico de Madrid vs Real Betis 10:05 AM LIVE Sunday, October 7, 2018 Espanyol vs Villarreal Sevilla vs Celta 12:20 PM LIVE Sunday, October 7, 2018 Valencia vs Barcelona 2:35 PM LIVE Monday, October 8, 2018 Rayo vs Sporting 1:55 PM LIVE Monday, October 8, 2018 Zaragoza vs Osasuna [JIP] 3:55 PM LIVE LaLiga beIN SPORTS CONNECT Date Event Time (EST) Friday, October 5, 2018 Bilbao vs Real Sociedad 2:50 PM LIVE Saturday, October 6, 2018 Girona vs Eibar 6:45 AM LIVE Saturday, October 6, 2018 Getafe vs Levante 10:05 AM LIVE Saturday, October 6, 2018 Alaves ve Real Madrid 12:20 PM LIVE Saturday, October 6, 2018 Leganes vs Rayo 2:35 PM LIVE Sunday, October 7, 2018 Valladolid vs Huesca 5:45 AM LIVE Sunday, October 7, 2018 Atletico de Madrid vs Real Betis 10:05 AM LIVE Sunday, October 7, 2018 Sevilla vs Celta 12:15 PM LIVE Sunday, October 7, 2018 Espanyol vs Villarreal 12:20 PM LIVE Sunday, October 7, 2018 Valencia vs Barcelona 2:35 PM LIVE