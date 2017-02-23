LaLiga: Cristiano Ronaldo 700th Real Madrid Appearance Marred at Mestalla

GOAL.COM

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 700th club appearance in Real Madrid's La Liga encounter with Valencia on Wednesday.

The tie with struggling Los Che did not get off to a good start for Ronaldo and his team-mates, with Simone Zaza and Fabian Orellana putting the home side 2-0 up within 10 minutes.

Ronaldo marked his milestone with a goal before the break, however, getting ahead of Eliaquim Mangala to meet a Marcelo cross with a powerful header that beat Diego Alves.

700 - Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 700th club appearance in this game (all competitions). Milestone. pic.twitter.com/ZalWJVLwmb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 22, 2017

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner's 700 games for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real span an incredible career.

The Portugal star has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for almost eight years, during which time he has won one La Liga title and two apiece of the Copa del Rey, Champions League and Club World Cup.

However, he arrived at the club already one of the best players in the world, having lifted the Premier League crown three times, as well as the Champions League and Club World Cup once each in six years at Man United.