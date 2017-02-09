La Liga: Atletico Madrid President Doubts Diego Costa Will Return To Club

Enrique Cerezo has cast doubt over a return to Atletico Madrid for Diego Costa, insisting that Chelsea would not allow the player to leave.

Atletico have seen a number of major players leave the Vicente Calderon in big-money deals in recent years, including Diego Costa, who left for Chelsea in 2014.

Costa was heavily linked with a return to Atletico last year and has since been backed to move to the lucrative Chinese Super League, especially after he was dropped from the Chelsea squad last month following an alleged row with manager Antonio Conte.

Cerezo, however, believes Chelsea have no desire to allow him to leave.

"It has been a while since I spoke to him. He is at a great club," he said. "It's said that he will go to China, but Chelsea will not allow him to leave."