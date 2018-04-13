Koke: I Would Give Oblak A Blank Check To Stay With Atleti

Koke said he would give Jan Oblak a blank check to ensure he remains at Atletico Madrid after lauding the goalkeeper's performance in the Europa League.
LaLiga outfit Atletico reached the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate, despite Thursday's 1-0 loss at Sporting CP in Lisbon.
Oblak was in the thick of the action, producing a world-class save to stop Sebastian Coates and he denied Bryan Ruiz twice, though he was at fault for Fredy Montero's winner.
However, Atletico midfielder Koke was full of praise for the Slovenia international, who has been linked with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain previously.
"Jan has us used to matches like that, with high-level games," Koke told beIN SPORTS.
"I hope he stays that way until the end of the season. I would give Oblak a blank check."
On the match itself, Koke added: "We had difficulties because the opponent played a great game, especially in the first half, but we are happy with the qualification for the semi-finals.
"It is not easy, we have seen this week in the Champions League and we are in the semi-finals, which was the goal."