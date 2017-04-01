Keylor Navas, James Rodriguez, Marcelo Out Against Alaves

OMNISPORT

Real Madrid will be without goalkeeper Keylor Navas, midfielder James Rodriguez and vice-captain Marcelo for Sunday's LaLiga meeting with Alaves.

The three players were all in action for their countries in World Cup qualifying over the last week and have been left out of the 18-man squad for the meeting at Santiago Bernabeu.

It is believed that the trio are simply being rested ahead of a difficult run of matches for the league leaders, who face Leganes, Atletico Madrid and a Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich after Sunday's encounter.

Zinedine Zidane confirmed earlier on Saturday that captain Sergio Ramos would also be given a rest after his exertions for Spain.

"We have a lot of games this month," Zidane said. "We are going to need all the players and we are ready for the final stretch.

"It's the same as always, they are all important and everyone knows that they are important, sure there will be some who will play more than others, but what I value is that everyone works and contributes every day until the end of the season."