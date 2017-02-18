Kevin Gameiro Hits Second Fastest Hat-Trick in LaLiga History

OMNISPORT

Kevin Gameiro scored the second-fastest hat-trick in LaLiga history to help Atletico Madrid to a 4-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

The 29-year-old came off the bench in the second half at El Molinon to win the match for Diego Simeone's side with a devastating showcase of finishing.

Gameiro struck three times in the space of just four minutes and 51 seconds in the closing stages - with his only three shots of the match - to secure the win for the visitors.

Only David Villa has managed a treble in a shorter space of time in Spain's top flight, having scored three goals in four minutes and 47 seconds for Valencia against Athletic Bilbao in 2006.