Kevin Gameiro Angered By Substitution In Atletico Madrid Win

Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro admitted he was "angry" after being substituted in his side's win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The France international set up a first-half goal for Antoine Griezmann and netted a 58th-minute penalty in Atletico's 4-2 victory in the Champions League last-16 opening leg.

But he was taken off with 19 minutes remaining at BayArena, much to his frustration on Tuesday.

"Yes, I was angry because you want to play the whole match when you're playing well," Gameiro said, via Marca.

"I was a little bit angry, but the most important thing is the team's victory.

"This is football, where the coach [Diego Simeone] decides and that's that."

Gameiro has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Atletico this season, having arrived from Sevilla in July.

The 29-year-old also netted the second-fastest hat-trick in LaLiga history at the weekend and said he was pleased with his recent performances.

"I feel good now physically and mentally," Gameiro said.

"We played a great game and scored four goals that are very important for the return leg."