Karim Benzema Strike Extends Record Real Madrid Scoring streak To 50

Karim Benzema's goal against Alaves means Real Madrid's record goalscoring streak has reached 50 matches in all competitions.

The striker converted Dani Carvajal's cross in the 31st minute at Santiago Bernabeu, giving Zinedine Zidane's side the lead in Sunday's LaLiga encounter.

The last team to stop Madrid scoring were Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie last season.

The incredible run, which is nearing one year in duration, is already the best ever scoring streak recorded by a LaLiga club.