Karim Benzema Still Awaiting Didier Deschamps Phone Call

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has not been contacted by Didier Deschamps about his exile from the France team.

Benzema has not featured for Les Bleus since being charged by police in connection with an alleged blackmail attempt targeting his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, a case which is yet to go to trial.

The 29-year-old missed last year's European Championship on home soil as a result, although French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet announced in February that the decision regarding his return to the set-up rested solely with Deschamps.

Benzema stated in an interview with RMC last month he was desperate for the France boss to explain why he continued to be overlooked.

However, the striker suggested reconciliation and another France cap do not appear to have moved any closer.

"I have not had a phone call [from Deschamps]," said Benzema.

"I will continue my work in Madrid, especially as the end to the season is exciting, with big matches coming.

"It's up to me to perform well for my club."