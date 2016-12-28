Juande Ramos Leaves Malaga

Head coach Juande Ramos has left Malaga by mutual consent following a poor run of results, the LaLiga outfit confirmed.

Ramos' position had been in doubt after owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani tweeted farewell to the Spanish boss on the back of Malaga's Copa del Rey exit to second-tier side Cordoba, which left the team winless in five matches.

And Malaga announced the departure of the embattled 62-year-old on Tuesday, with the side managing just one win in seven games heading into 2017.

Official at last. Juande Ramos has resigned as Malaga coach. https://t.co/rOR2chew5g — Christian Machowski (@Christian_ESEM) December 27, 2016

"Juande Ramos and the club have resolved in an amicable way the contract that brought together both parties – for this season and two more – and today sealed the deal," Malaga said in a statement.

"Malaga would like to thank Juande Ramos for his work and honesty and wishes him all the best in the future in both his professional and personal life."

Malaga – 11th in the standings – travel to Celta Vigo on January 8 following the mid-season break.