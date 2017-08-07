Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists no player is bigger than the club after the dramatic departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar joined PSG in a world-record €222million deal last week after the Ligue 1 side met the forward's release clause.

Bartomeu said it was the Brazil international who wanted to leave Camp Nou and stressed Barcelona were bigger than any one player, even though they did not want to lose him.

The Barca chief also vowed to spend the windfall wisely in the transfer market and pointed to the fact Lionel Messi was still part of the club.

"He wanted to leave," Bartomeu said at the World Congress of Penyes.

"We didn't agree with that decision but no player is bigger than Barca. The €222m that we received for Neymar Jr will be administered with prudence, rigour and serenity.

"People admire us as a club. Leo Messi, the best player ever, shall continue to lead this team."