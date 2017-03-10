Jorge Sampaoli Says Leicester City Will Play Like It's The World Cup Final

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli expects Leicester City to put in a performance worthy of the World Cup final when the teams meet in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, the Argentine attempted not to look beyond the visit of Leganes to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in LaLiga on Saturday, but attention inevitably turned to the second leg of the round-of-16 tie in midweek.

The visitors will take a 2-1 lead with them to the King Power Stadium, where Sampaoli expects the Foxes, who have produced an immediate improvement to beat Liverpool and Hull City after the sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri and installing of Craig Shakespeare on an interim basis, to pose a stiff test.

"We have a group of analysts who have produced a clear report of what happened in the Ranieri era, and what's happening now with the complete about-turn in morale and how the team is now back to being as dangerous as they were last year," the Sevilla coach said.

"We have modified our plans. Leicester have demonstrated that they will play this game as if it were a World Cup final and we know that by not winning by the margin we deserved in the first match we're going to be under a lot of pressure and that if we don't go for it it'll be an uphill battle."