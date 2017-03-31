Jorge Sampaoli Dreaming Of Coaching Lionel Messi

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli revealed his dream is to coach Lionel Messi every day amid links with Barcelona.

Sampaoli is reportedly among the contenders to replace Barca head coach Luis Enrique at the end of the LaLiga season.

Should he be chosen by the hierarchy at Camp Nou, Samapoli would have the opportunity to work with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, something he has been dreaming of.

"My dream is to be in charge of Messi to see him every day from the touchline," Sampaoli told Diario Ole.

"It's a unique dream to see Messi so close up, always.

"The form Messi is in is incredible. Who wouldn't like to be in charge of him? If you help a determining player be happy, you have 95 per cent of the game sorted.

"These are like the days in which Maradona was good. It's very difficult for a team, when Leo is good, to lose."

Messi tops the LaLiga goalscoring charts with 25 goals as titleholders Barca sit second, two points adrift of bitter rivals Real Madrid.

He has scored 41 goals in all competitions this season.