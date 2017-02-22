Jordi Alba Says Luis Enrique Is The Best Coach For Barcelona

Jordi Alba believes Luis Enrique remains the best coach for Barcelona despite heavy recent criticism.

Luis Enrique has come under intense scrutiny following Barca's 4-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain, while they needed a penalty in the last minute of normal time to see off relegation-threatened Leganes 2-1 in LaLiga last weekend.

But Alba has faith in Luis Enrique, whose contract with the club expires at the end of the season.

"He is the best coach that Barca could have today," said Alba, who was speaking at an event in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.

Alba also retains belief Barca can overturn their mammoth first-leg deficit in the return fixture with PSG at Camp Nou on March 8, despite being thoroughly outplayed at the Parc des Princes.

"The comeback is difficult, but if they were capable of scoring four goals, we can be too," Alba added.

"If we did not believe in the comeback, we would not jump to play."