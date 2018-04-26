Joaquin Wants Ceballos Back At Betis

Out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has been urged to return to home to Real Betis by his former team-mate and captain Joaquin.

Ceballos enjoyed a breakthrough season last year with hometown club Betis, playing 30 times in LaLiga and catching the eye with some fine displays in attacking midfield.

Hoy hace cuatro años de uno de los días más especiales de mi vida: mi debut en Primera. Fue agridulce por el descenso del Betis, pero era la recompensa a muchos años de esfuerzo. pic.twitter.com/cZukGr9XtL — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) April 26, 2018

Despite being warned about potentially spending lots of time on the bench should he move, Ceballos agreed a six-year deal with Madrid in July after a reported €16.5million bid had been accepted.

And, predictably, 21-year-old Ceballos has struggled to make a splash among Madrid's sea of attacking players, playing just 10 times in LaLiga, with only two of those coming from the start.

As such, he continues to be linked with a move away from Madrid and Joaquin says he would be welcomed back by Betis.

"Dani could do a great job for us," he told El Pelotazo. "He is a fantastic player that would be an important part of any team and obviously he will want to play.

"We had two seasons together and he has an immense potential. We would welcome him back with open arms because we know what Betis means to him. He would improve us, and we would improve him."