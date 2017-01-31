Jese Targeting Europe With Las Palmas

Jese Rodriguez hopes to help Las Palmas mount a push for European football following his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain.

After failing to establish himself at the Parc des Princes since signing from Real Madrid in August, Jese has returned to LaLiga until the end of the season.

Close to 10,000 fans turned out at Estadio Gran Canaria to welcome the 23-year-old back to his boyhood club.

Jese hopes to repay them by making a meaningful contribution to their hopes of earning a place in European competition for the first time since 1977-78.

"I am very grateful to the fans and to the club. I have come here to improve as a player and help my team-mates," he said upon his presentation to the media.

"I did not come here for a holiday. I came to die and fight for the dream we have – to get closer to the European places.

Muy agradecido por la bienvenida y el cariño recibido por todos, voy a defender este escudo a muerte #piopio @UDLP_Oficial pic.twitter.com/fk3hTdrkh9 — JeseRodriguez10 (@JeseRodriguez10) February 1, 2017

"I am thankful for the interest of other teams, but my thoughts were always clear. I wanted to come here."

Las Palmas sit 11th in LaLiga, six points adrift of Villarreal in sixth position.

PSG coach Unai Emery said on Tuesday that Jese could still return to the Ligue 1 champions and prove his critics wrong, but the forward is focused on more short-term goals.

"I did not have the opportunity to play for PSG because the coach decided to opt for other players," said Jese.

"Now I'm focused on what's here and then we'll see what happens at the end of the season."