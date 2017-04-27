Javier Mascherano Scores First Barcelona Goal... In His 319th Appearance
In his 319th appearance, Mascherano scored his first goal for the LaLiga titleholders in Wednesday's 7-1 rout of Osasuna.
It had been a long time coming but Javier Mascherano finally opened his account for Barcelona.
Under pressure from his team-mates, the 32-year-old utility - who swapped Liverpool for Barca in 2010 - stepped up and converted a 67th-minute penalty at Camp Nou.
"At first I tried to get out of it but under pressure from my team-mates and the crowd I decided to take it on," Mascherano said.
"It would have been a fun moment to remember in year to come had I missed it. I wasn't sure about it at all but it was difficult to say no to my team-mates."
Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer were also on target as Barca stayed top of LaLiga, albeit level on points with bitter rivals Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.