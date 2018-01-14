OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak said he has not held talks with the club regarding a new contract.

Regarded as one of the best keepers in the world, Slovenia international Oblak has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old, who starred in Atletico's 1-0 LaLiga win over Eibar on Saturday, said he has not discussed a fresh deal.

"I have a contract until 2021, but we have not talked about that yet," Oblak said.

"First you have to concentrate on the field. What happens, it will happen, but it does not depend on me."

Oblak's exploits have helped Atletico up to second in LaLiga this season, six points behind leaders Barcelona after 19 games, while defending champions Real Madrid are 16 points off the pace in fourth position.

Jan Oblak doing what Jan Oblak does best...



... making SPECTACULAR saves! 🚀⛔️ pic.twitter.com/H8PjUuVMx9 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 14, 2017

"You cannot discard anyone," Oblak continued. "Madrid are a great team.

"I hope we get closer to Barca. We have to go game by game, not further, because in a day things can change."