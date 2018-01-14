Español
On Demand
LaLiga
Getty Images

Jan Oblak Not Discussing Atletico Madrid Contract Extension

The Slovenia international revealed that he has not held talks with Los Rojiblancos about extended his current deal beyond 2021.

OMNISPORT

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak said he has not held talks with the club regarding a new contract.

Regarded as one of the best keepers in the world, Slovenia international Oblak has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old, who starred in Atletico's 1-0 LaLiga win over Eibar on Saturday, said he has not discussed a fresh deal.

"I have a contract until 2021, but we have not talked about that yet," Oblak said.

"First you have to concentrate on the field. What happens, it will happen, but it does not depend on me."

Oblak's exploits have helped Atletico up to second in LaLiga this season, six points behind leaders Barcelona after 19 games, while defending champions Real Madrid are 16 points off the pace in fourth position.

"You cannot discard anyone," Oblak continued. "Madrid are a great team. 

"I hope we get closer to Barca. We have to go game by game, not further, because in a day things can change."

Atletico Madrid La Liga News Jan Oblak
Previous Zinedine Zidane Laments Real Madrid Woes Following
Read
Zinedine Zidane Laments Real Madrid Woes Following Villarreal Defeat
Next Ronaldo-Neymar Swap Deal a Diversionary Tactic, Sa
Read
Ronaldo-Neymar Swap Deal a Diversionary Tactic, Says Calderon