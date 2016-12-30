James Has Nothing To Prove Insists Jorge Mendes

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has nothing to prove as he continues to be linked with a move away, according to his agent Jorge Mendes.

Manchester United, Juventus and Chelsea are among the clubs reportedly interested in James, who has struggled for game time at Madrid this season.

Mendes, who has said James will not be leaving the LaLiga leaders in January, said the Colombia international needed to work his way back into Zinedine Zidane's plans.

"He's a top player. He can play anywhere. He doesn't have to prove anything," he told Sky Italia.

Feliz Navidad. Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/BZb2RB2chC — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) December 25, 2016

"He's a player who has done well. Now, he has to recover to convince Zidane."

James has made just eight LaLiga appearances for Madrid this season, scoring one goal.

Asked about the links to Juve, Mendes said: "I don't speak of clubs. We'll see what will happen."