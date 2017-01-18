Ivan Rakitic Still An Important Player For Barcelona Insists Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique says Ivan Rakitic is still an important player for Barcelona but would not be drawn on the prospect of offering him a new contract.

The Croatia international continues to be linked with a move away from Camp Nou after falling down the pecking order since the 1-1 Clasico draw with Real Madrid in December.

Rakitic - whose contract expires in 2019 - has been linked with a transfer to Manchester City, although he stated his loyalty to Luis Enrique in an interview published in France Football this week, saying: "If I had to throw myself off a bridge for him, I would do it without hesitation."

The Barca coach, whose own deal expires at the end of the season, was typically unwilling to discuss contract renewals in public but stressed that he still considers Rakitic key.

"Rakitic is an important player - he has been and he will be so," Luis Enrique told a news conference. "I've got nothing to say on renewals. I've nothing to say on mine.

"The key thing in a sporting aspect is that all the players are available. What I want is that they're in a condition to play the minutes that I give them."

Asked for his view on the midfielder's comments, he replied: "That interview was done a while ago... I hope you don't ask him the same now!"