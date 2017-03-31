Isco Believes Real Madrid Can Claim LaLiga And Champions League Double

Isco believes Real Madrid have the squad to win LaLiga and retain their Champions League crown this season.

Madrid are on track to claim LaLiga silverware for the first time since 2012 as they sit two points clear of defending champions Barcelona with a match in hand.

The Spanish capital club are also in contention to go back-to-back in the Champions League with a blockbuster quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich to come.

And midfielder Isco fancies Madrid's chances of doing the double in Spain and Europe.

"We are going through a very good moment in the season and have the chance to achieve our goals," he said, via Marca. "We have the squad to win both tournaments.

"This team is accustomed to playing matches against difficult opponents and being aware of what is at stake, we will never lack motivation.

"There is a great desire to bring titles to our fans and bring them a lot of joy by doing so."

Madrid are back in action this week following the international break, hosting Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.