Injured Andres Iniesta To Miss Eibar Clash

Barcelona will be without Andres Iniesta for their LaLiga clash with Eibar on Sunday after the captain suffered a calf injury.

Iniesta complained of leg pain during the first half of Barca's Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday - a 1-0 victory - and was replaced by Andre Gomes for the second period.

Tests carried out on Friday revealed the extent of the problem and ruled the midfielder out of the weekend trip to Ipurua.

A Barca statement read: "The player's availability for forthcoming training sessions and matches will depend on how the injury progresses – but it can already be confirmed that he will not be travelling to Eibar for Sunday's LaLiga fixture."

Iniesta has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.