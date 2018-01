Athletic Bilbao have signed Inigo Martinez from Basque rivals Real Sociedad after meeting his €32million release clause.

.@InigoMartinez signs with our Club until June 30th, 2023 with a release clause of 80 million euros. #athletic pic.twitter.com/uKfeUdGLsa — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) January 30, 2018

His new deal will keep him at the club until 2023 and includes an €80million release clause.

The Martinez transfer comes on the heels of Manchester City paying the €65million release clause for Atletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte.