Iniesta Included In Barcelona Squad To Face Real Madrid

Andres Iniesta has been passed fit for Barcelona's squad to face Real Madrid in what will be his final Clasico.

Iniesta missed training during the week due to a reported calf issue and was a doubt for Sunday's LaLiga game at Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde: "Andrés Iniesta has gotten recognition from everyone because of what he's given Barça and Spanish football, which is a lot."

But the club captain, set to leave Barca at the end of the season, is included in an 18-man squad named by Ernesto Valverde on Saturday.

Iniesta is expected to complete a move to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan, but the Spain midfielder is yet to confirm his future plans.

The 33-year-old has won nine LaLiga titles during his career-long association with Barca, also claiming six Copa del Rey crowns and four Champions Leagues.