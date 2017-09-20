On Demand
LaLiga
Reuters

"I DId Not Have Anything To Prove" - Paulinho

Much was made of Paulinho's €40m arrival to Barcelona, but his early performances have left no room for criticism.

OMNISPORT

After making a blistering start to his Barcelona career, midfielder Paulinho is adamant he is not motivated by silencing his critics. 

The 29-year-old scored his second goal for the club in Tuesday's 6-1 rout of Eibar following his €40million move from Guangzhou Evergrande in August.


Question marks were raised about the decision to sign the former Tottenham man, but he believes he has shown exactly why head coach Ernesto Valverde was so keen to bring him to Camp Nou.

"I did not have to prove anything to people who doubted me, just to my team-mates and to Barcelona," he said.

"The best thing is to do it on the field, with victories, with goals. But more than the goals is winning matches.

"I am happy for the affection of the fans, that they are happy with me."

