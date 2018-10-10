Huesca have announced the appointment of Francisco as the club's new coach, having sacked Leo Franco.

With the team bottom of LaLiga after losing five of their last six matches, Franco was fired by Huesca on Tuesday.

And the club have wasted no time in confirming the former Argentina goalkeeper's replacement, with Francisco's arrival confirmed the following day.

Francisco had been set to manage second-tier side Cordoba for the 2018-19 season but left the club without taking charge of a league match.

The 40-year-old's other previous clubs in his coaching career include Almeria and Lugo.