Granada Appoint Ex-Arsenal Captain Tony Adams as Manager

In a move straight out of the Peter Lim book of managerial appointments, LaLiga relegation-embattled Granada CF have appointed Tony Adams as their new coach.

Just like Gary Neville before him, Adams comes to the Spanish top-flight with a formidable reputation as a title-winning player but with little in the way of managerial experience.

The former Arsenal captain takes the reins of the Andalusian side following Lucas Alcaraz and Paco Jemez's disappointing stints at the helm.

Following Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Valencia the club now sits second from bottom in the standings with seven games to go and a seven-point bridge to gap to escape from the drop zone.

Adams, 50, who spent his whole playing career with Arsenal, winning four league titles, has previously managed Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth and Gabala.