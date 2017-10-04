Good News For Real Madrid On Bale Injury

OMNISPORT

Real Madrid have received a boost after medical tests found Gareth Bale has a swollen calf as opposed to a muscle tear.

Bale suffered the problem in last week's Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, a match where he scored one and set up another.

While his injury ruled him out of Madrid's LaLiga match with Espanyol on Sunday and Wales' crucial upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland, it is not as bad as first feared.

Reports in Spain suggest the swollen calf has a recovery period of 10 to 15 days, meaning he will hope to be fit for the crunch Champions League clash with former club Tottenham on October 17.

"Following tests carried out on Gareth Bale, he has been diagnosed with swelling but no tear in the soleus muscle of his left leg," Madrid said in a statement on Wednesday. "His recovery will be monitored."

Champions Madrid will be relieved at Bale's diagnosis as they bid to bridge a seven-point gap to LaLiga leaders Barcelona following a slow start to the season.