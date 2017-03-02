Gerard Pique Telling The Truth On Referees Says Barcelona Technical Secretary Robert Fernandez

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez backed defender Gerard Pique over his suggestions Real Madrid were getting favourable refereeing decisions.

A fuming Pique claimed LaLiga rivals Madrid were being treated favourably after Zinedine Zidane's men were awarded a controversial penalty in a 3-2 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

Fernandez offered his support to the outspoken Pique, saying the Spain international was simply pointing out a fact.

Contra los mismos equipos. 8 puntos. 8 y tal. Los recortes son de prensa de Madrid por la duda. pic.twitter.com/nZUDgrjuVd — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) February 26, 2017

"Pique is telling the truth," he told Esport 3.

"People may like it or not, but you have to respect it because you are telling the truth."

Madrid were held to a 3-3 draw by Las Palmas on Wednesday after Barca thrashed Sporting Gijon 6-1 earlier to move top of the table.