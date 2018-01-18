Español
On Demand
LaLiga
Getty Images

Gerard Pique Agrees New Long-Term Barcelona Contract

It will see the defender spend the rest of his career with his boyhood club.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has agreed to extend his contract until June 2022, the club have confirmed.

 

Previous Arsene Wenger Rules Out Mesut Ozil Sale As Talks C
Read
Arsene Wenger Rules Out Mesut Ozil Sale As Talks Continue Over Jack Wilshere Deal
Next No BBC For Real Madrid's Leganes Clash
Read
No BBC For Real Madrid's Leganes Clash