Gareth Bale Sorry For Sending Off But Does Not Believe It Was A Red Card

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale believes his red card against Las Palmas was harsh, as he asked for forgiveness.

The Wales international was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in a matter of seconds in the 47th minute on Wednesday.

Bale was initially booked for a foul on Jonathan Viera before pushing the Spaniard, leading to his sending off.

Only a late Cristiano Ronaldo brace salvaged a 3-3 draw for Madrid and Bale felt he was harshly done by.

"The first thing I have to say is that I don't think it's red," he told Real Madrid TV, via AS.

Bale added: "Viera pushed me and then I push him, so I don't think it's red. I want to ask my colleagues and my coach for forgiveness."

The draw meant Madrid was unable to retake top spot in LaLiga, with rivals Barcelona ahead by a point after their earlier thrashing of Sporting Gijon.

But Bale is eager to move on, looking ahead to a trip to Eibar and meeting with Napoli in the Champions League.

"Now comes a difficult match in the field of Eibar and only two days later comes the game in the Champions League," he said.