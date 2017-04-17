Gareth Bale Ruled Out of Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

beIN SPORTS

Real Madrid will be without Gareth Bale for Tuesday's return leg against Bayern Munich as the Wales international continues to recover from a calf injury he sustained during last week's 2-1 victory at the Allianz Arena

Speaking ahead of Los Blanco's Champions league quarter-final home leg against the frontrunners for the Bundesliga title, coach Zinedine Zidane admitted, "Gareth has been working hard to get back and to play with the side and, after his three months out from injury, he's come back and was very excited about playing again.

Zidane very unsure that Bale will be ready for Clasico. Definitely out for Bayern second leg — Kieran Canning (@KieranCanning) April 17, 2017

"But he's got a little problem that has come up again. We hope it's nothing.

"In a few more days he should be back with us. Tomorrow [Tuesday] he will not be ready. We don't want to risk anything with him but he should be ready in a few days.

"He's keen to get back as quick as possible and be with us, so we'll see from now until the end of the season."

Zidane refused to reveal who he will replace the Real Madrid number 11 with, however, a recent spat of impressive performances, make the inclusion of Isco a strong likelihood.

"It could be Isco, it could be any of them. They're all ready to play and that's the most important thing for me," he said.

"I've decided but the problem is I can't tell you. You said it in your question, everyone is playing well."