Gareth Bale Reiterates Desire To Stay At Real Madrid

Gareth Bale had words of praise for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United, but insists he wants to stay at Real Madrid.

Bale continues to insist he is happy at Santiago Bernabeu despite the constant speculation.

"I don't want to move," he said. "The club are happy with everything. Everything has gone as normal like it has every year.

"We enjoy winning games, we enjoy winning trophies and we're hungry to win everything. Like any footballer, you want to win as many trophies as you can, so that’s the main thing."

Bale featured in Real Madrid's 2-1 win in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup against United.