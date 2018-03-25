Gareth Bale believes winning a trophy with Wales would feel "that bit more special" than success at club level with Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old became his country's record goalscorer on Thursday as he netted a hat-trick in the 6-0 thrashing of China in Ryan Giggs' first match in charge.

Wales meet Uruguay in the final of the China Cup on Monday and Bale admits it would be a career highlight to claim international silverware.

"To win any trophy is always good. But for your country it's that bit more special, you have it in your heart and your blood," said Bale, who has won 10 trophies with Madrid, including three Champions Leagues and last season's LaLiga title.

"You want to make your whole country proud, so whether it's a tournament like we're in now, or it's the Euros or a World Cup, it's always important to win trophies.

"It'll be very high up in the ranking. It'll be great to have some more success with Wales and we'll try to enjoy it as best we can."

Uruguay beat Czech Republic 2-0 to book the showdown with Wales in Nanning, in which Luis Suarez scored his 50th international goal.